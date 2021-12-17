UrduPoint.com

Properties Of Revenue Tax Defaulters To Be Blocked: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:17 PM

Properties of revenue tax defaulters to be blocked: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Friday directed officers concerned to block properties of revenue tax defaulters under special drive to ensure 100 percent recovery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Friday directed officers concerned to block properties of revenue tax defaulters under special drive to ensure 100 percent recovery.

Presiding over a meeting here to review performance of recovery officers, the commissioner directed revenue officers to issue final notices to defaulters and block their properties over failure in payment of due taxes. He said that ban would also be imposed on ownership transfer till payment of default amount. He said that provincial government has given task for recovery of Abiana, agriculture taxes and fee of ownership transfer. He said that charge would be taken from the officers failed to achieve recovery target.

Dr Irshad also directed price control magistrates to launch special crackdown against profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that all assistant commissioners of the district have been directed to improve revenue collection in their respective areas. He said that process for recruitment of Patwaris was in final stages of completion.

He said that price control magistrates have been directed to get register FIRs against profiteers in order to prevent price hike and shortage of commodities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyab Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

