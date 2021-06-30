Properties sealed over non-payment of taxes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department has sealed commercial units, including private hotels, for non-payment of property and professional taxes during the ongoing recovery campaign.

On the direction of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Adeel Amjad, the team took action and sealed commercial units, including Hotel One, for non-payment of property tax.

Adeel Amjad said a grand operation was being launched against defaulters of professional taxand token tax, adding teams had also been formed in tehsils.