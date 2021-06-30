UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Properties Sealed Over Non-payment Of Taxes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Properties sealed over non-payment of taxes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department has sealed commercial units, including private hotels, for non-payment of property and professional taxes during the ongoing recovery campaign.

On the direction of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Adeel Amjad, the team took action and sealed commercial units, including Hotel One, for non-payment of property tax.

Adeel Amjad said a grand operation was being launched against defaulters of professional taxand token tax, adding teams had also been formed in tehsils.

Related Topics

Hotel

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

21 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.