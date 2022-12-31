Property dealer held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested an accused for selling plots on fake documents.

Ali Imran, in his application to Regional Director ACE, said Shujauddin, a property dealer with his two accomplices, had sold two plots of 10-marla in Shair Zaman Town over fakedocuments.

The ACE conducted an inquiry and arrested Shuja as documents were also found bogus .