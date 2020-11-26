Property dealer killed in Lahore

A property dealer was shot dead at Shadbagh area here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A property dealer was shot dead at Shadbagh area here on Wednesday.

The police said Babar Butt of Bhagatpura was present at his farm house at Nadeem Park when the accused opened firing on him and fled.

As a result, he received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. His body wasshifted to the dead house for postmortem.