Property dealers deceived aged lady in Islamabad

A property dealer has allegedly looted an aged women by assuring her to provide a house on rent

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) A property dealer has allegedly looted an aged women by assuring her to provide a house on rent.The sources stated that property dealer grabbed an amount of 30,000 from women and assured her to get a house on rent, but he hasn't.

However, when the affected women go to the local police station lohi bheer for registration of a complaint, where the police station staff denied to cooperate her and refer her to civil court.According to details, Property dealers namely, Muhammad Aslam and Rana Faheem after grabbing the amount from lady, threatened her of dire consequences and locked her home along with her belongings.