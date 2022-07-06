UrduPoint.com

Property Dealers Demand To Lift Ban On Mutation Of CoC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Thousands of people in district Abbottabad are facing huge financial losses as the KP government has imposed a ban on the mutation of the Column of Cultivation (CoC) (Khana Kasht) in district Abbottabad.

Patron In-chief Property Dealers Association Abbottabad, Haji Barah Khan said while talking to APP.

He further said that on behalf of legislation in Column of Cultivation and ban on mutation badly damaged the property sector.

Barah Khan demanded to immediately lift the ban on the mutation to provide relief to the masses and the property sector.

Barah Khan said that the government should pay attention to the ban on the mutation of property which was imposed in district Abbottabad two years back and the people of the region are facing huge losses.

More Stories From Pakistan

