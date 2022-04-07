UrduPoint.com

Property Dedicated To Masjid, Madrasa Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 06:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Police have retrieved property, dedicated to a masjid and a madrasa by a citizen, from the illegal occupants.

A resident of Mason Road, Chaudhry Ikraam-ul-Haq, and his sister Begum Akhtar Jalal, had dedicated their property adjacent to Darbar Joay Shah Sanda, for construction of a masjid and a madrasa around 12 years ago.

Some land grabbers, after the death of Begum Akhtar Jalal, occupied the property illegally. The citizen submitted a written complaint to the CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev for retrieval of the land.

SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid, on the directions of the CCPO, held an inquiry. The illegal occupant failed to provide any authentic ownership papers of the property. Later, the Lahore Police handed over the possession of the property to the citizen.

