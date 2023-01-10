Property dispute claims 3 lives in Faisalabad

Three people were shot dead over an old property dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Three people were shot dead over an old property dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Mian Basharat Group had an old property dispute with Liaquat Charra Group in Chak 274/R-B.

Over this issue, Liaquat Charra group opened fire on their rivals when the later were going in a car near Jalandhar Bridge on Dijkot-Gojra Road.

As a result, three people of Mian Basharat Group including Qaisar (40) son of Asghar Ali, Muhammad Boota (60) son of Arif and Sarfraz Kamboh (45), all residents of Chak 274/R-B received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary of Rural Health Center (RHC) Dijkot for postmortem.

Receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki took notice of the triple murder and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

The CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani immediately formed a special police team and directed it to arrest the culprits of triple murder case on priority basis. He also directed Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report on urgent basis so that the accused could be taken to task in accordance with law, spokesman added.