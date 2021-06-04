Property dispute claims 6 lives, injures two

At least six people were killed and two others were injured when firing took place over a property dispute in village Dheri Banda here on Friday morning

KOHAT, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) ::At least six people were killed and two others were injured when firing took place over a property dispute in village Dheri Banda here on Friday morning.

According to police spokesman, the bloody clash took place after a man named Muthtiar and his nephew Zewar exchanged harsh words over a disputed piece of land in the limits of Balli Tang police station.

The verbal fight later led to an armed clash between the two groups resulting in deaths of six people and injuries to two others.

The police officials rushed to the scene on receiving information and shifted the bodies and injured to Divisional Headquarters Hospital. The injured were admitted to hospital while the bodies handed over to heirs after medico legal procedure.

The deceased were identified as Abrar, Luqman, Iqbal, Zewar, Abdal and Mukhtiar.

Police have registered a case of the incident and started further investigations.