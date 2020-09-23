UrduPoint.com
Property Dispute Claims Five Lives Of Family

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:38 PM

Property dispute claims five lives of family

Five members of a family were shot dead over a land dispute in Bongi Kalliyan village in Alhabad police limits on Wednesda

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) ::Five members of a family were shot dead over a land dispute in Bongi Kalliyan village in Alhabad police limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, Arshad along with his son Javed, shot dead his elder brother Amin and nephews Nadeem, 30, Kaleem ,26, Zahid, 20 and Shahid, 18, over the land dispute.

On information, the Rescue 1122, the police and other investigation teams reached the spot.

The accused fled while the police shifted the bodies to the THQ hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

