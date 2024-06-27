Property dispute claims four more lives in Peshawar during one week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In yet another incident of firing over a property dispute during the current week in Peshawar, at least four people were killed and three others injured when two groups resorted to firing at each other in Nahqai area in the vicinity of Daudzai police station.

Police informed on Thursday that four people identified as Zeeshan, Jawad, Sikandar and Sajjad were killed while three others were injured in crossfire between two groups.

On receiving information, the police reached the site of the incident and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

SP Rural, Inam Jan said in the jurisdiction of Daudzai police station, people from two rival groups including Sikandar and Sajjad from one side and Zeeshan and Jawad from the other side resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other.

He said the firing which started over a property Issue led to the killing of all four people and injuries to three others. He said police have collected evidence and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses and started an investigation into the gory incident.

It merits a mention here that three days earlier, eight people including four children and as many women were killed in the Badaber area over a property dispute. This second incident has taken the tally of deaths to 12 over the same issue in the district in one week.