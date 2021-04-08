Property dispute claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Property dispute has claimed life of a youth in the area of Bahlak police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Amir Ali resident of Chak No.609-GB had an old property dispute with Allah Ditta of a same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation was occurred between them after which Allah Ditta along with his accomplices allegedly attacked on Amir Ali and killed him by firing in addition to inflicting serious injuries to another person Anjum.

The injured was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala from where he was referred to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.

The police took the body into custody and started investigationfor arrest of the accused who managed to escape from thescene after firing.