Property dispute claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over property dispute in Masti Khel area on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Yameen (48) was working in his fields in Masti Khel area when his cousins- Saleem and Naveed allegedly opened fire at him in a fit of grudge over property dispute. He received critical bullet injuriesand died on the spot.

Police were looking into the matter.