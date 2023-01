FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A property dispute claimed the life of a woman in the area of Balochni police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said Rani Bibi of Chak No 66-RB had an old property dispute with Abid Hussain, a nephew of her husband.

Today, the accused gunned down Rani Bibi and fled away while police took the body into custodyand started investigation.