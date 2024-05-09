Property dispute claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A young man was shot dead while another sustained serious injuries over a property dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Afzal (45) resident of Chak 234-GB had an old property dispute with some people of the same locality.

Over this issue, the rivals opened fire and killed Muhammad Afzal on the spot in addition to inflicting serious bullet injuries to one Elyas Ali (39) and escaped from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition while the area police started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.