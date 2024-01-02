Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Two real sisters on Tuesday lost their lives in a shooting incident triggered by a property dispute in the village of Malakan, in the jurisdiction of Rajoia Police Station in Tehsil Havelian.

The suspect, identified as Sherin, son of Lal Din, has been apprehended by the police.

The victims, Nasim Jan, wife of Muhammad Zarin and Kaneeza Bibi, daughter of Sabz Ali, were reportedly involved in a land dispute with the accused.

According to the details, Sherin fired gunshots, resulting in the tragic death of the two sisters. Following the incident, Saifullah, son of Zarin and the heir to the deceased filed an FIR in Rajoia Police Station.

In his statement, Saifullah reported, "Sherin entered our house with a pistol, engaged in verbal abuse, and after a heated argument, he shot my mother and aunt who have lost their lives on the spot.

" Subsequently, Rajoia Police took immediate action, conducting a raid that led to the successful arrest of the suspect, Sherin.

Rajoia police also launched a crackdown for the apprehension of the other nominated suspects including Banaras and Mansaf residents of Jhangra.

Police handed over the dead bodies of the two sisters to the family after the completion of the postmortem examination, registered an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.