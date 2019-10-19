UrduPoint.com
Property Dispute Claims Lives Of Five Family Members

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Property dispute claims lives of five family members

Five members of a family were gunned down over a property dispute in Gujar Garhi area of Mardan on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Five members of a family were gunned down over a property dispute in Gujar Garhi area of Mardan on Saturday.

According to police, attackers broke into the house of their relatives and started indiscriminate firing killing five members of a family including three brothers, mother and a minor girl.

Attackers manage to flee the scene after committing crime.

Reason behind the killing was an old enmity arisen over a property dispute. Police has registered a case and started probe into the incident.

