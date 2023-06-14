Property dispute claims lives of four cousins in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed when they were fired at by the assailants over an issue related to the ownership of a land piece in Soor Dhand area of Bara tehsil in Khyber district, police informed on Wednesday.

Local police said the incident occurred during late night hours in Fort Slob area of Soor Dhand, Bara where assailants shot dead four cousins over a property dispute.

Those killed were identified as Hazrat Ullah, son of Qayyum Khan, Ziarat Gul, son of Sardar Khan, Abdul Malik, son of Saida Khan and Mubin Afridi of Malak Din Khel.

Police shifted the bodies to Dogra Hospital for medico legal procedure and started investigation into the incident after collecting evidence from the crime scene.