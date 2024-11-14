Property Dispute Claims Lives Of Nine In Bannu, Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) In a tragic incident, at least five individuals were killed over an ongoing property dispute between two rival groups here in the Chamkani area, confirmed the police.
The district police said that the rivalry had been brewing for a long time, and tensions escalated on Thursday, leading to the deadly exchange of gunfire.
In a separate but similar incident, four people were killed during an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Landhi Jalandhar area in district Bannu, said the district police spokesman.
According to the police, both groups opened fire on each other following an altercation, resulting in the deaths.
Police have registered FIRs in both incidents and launched investigations. The suspects in the two cases had reportedly fled the scenes, and police were searching for the culprits.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister unveils plan to boost medication supply for smog-affected citizens2 minutes ago
-
'Healthy lifestyle key to combating 'Diabetes': Expert12 minutes ago
-
Modi regime has turned IIOJK into open prison,war zone: APHC22 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abduct in Wah Cantt32 minutes ago
-
Health expert advise avoiding outdoor activities, wearing masks amid smog42 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCMCC visits UoJ42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits wildlife park1 hour ago
-
Punjab Pavilion shines bright at Lok Mela festival 2024, draws massive crowds1 hour ago
-
Accused in child abuse and murder case shot dead by accomplices2 hours ago
-
Charsadda Blast: no casualties reported: Police2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to revive steel mills with Russian partnership: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
SSP reviews security arrangements at Swami Narayan Temple11 hours ago