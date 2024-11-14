Open Menu

Property Dispute Claims Lives Of Nine In Bannu, Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) In a tragic incident, at least five individuals were killed over an ongoing property dispute between two rival groups here in the Chamkani area, confirmed the police.

The district police said that the rivalry had been brewing for a long time, and tensions escalated on Thursday, leading to the deadly exchange of gunfire.

In a separate but similar incident, four people were killed during an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Landhi Jalandhar area in district Bannu, said the district police spokesman.

According to the police, both groups opened fire on each other following an altercation, resulting in the deaths.

Police have registered FIRs in both incidents and launched investigations. The suspects in the two cases had reportedly fled the scenes, and police were searching for the culprits.

