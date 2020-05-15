UrduPoint.com
Property Dispute Claims Two Lives In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:58 PM

Property dispute claims two lives in Faisalabad

A man, with the help of his accomplices, killed his uncle and cousin and injured another cousin over a property dispute in a village of Saddar police Jarranwala limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A man, with the help of his accomplices, killed his uncle and cousin and injured another cousin over a property dispute in a village of Saddar police Jarranwala limits on Friday.

Police said that Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar Gujjar, along with his son Abrar (25) and nephew Ali Asghar (22), son of Ghaffar Gujjar, was going to his fields in Chak No 54-GB on a motorcycle when Sadiq, another nephew of Jabbar Gujjar, along with his accomplices, opened fire on them.

As a result, Abdul Jabbar and his son Abrar were killed on the spot while Ali Asghar sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to THQ hospital in critical condition. The accused managed to flee the scene.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

