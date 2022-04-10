(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman was killed over property dispute, in the precincts of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Shabana,29, wife of Nazim of Mohallah Yasir Town had an old property dispute with her brother-in-law Anwar.

In a fit of grudge, Anwar allegedly killed Shabana with a blow of axe and fled thescene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.