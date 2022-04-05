(@FahadShabbir)

A woman was killed while her spouse and son were injured over property dispute, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while her spouse and son were injured over property dispute, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday the incident took place at Chak No 267-RB Jalandar last night on Monday where rivals shot dead Safia (42) and injured her husband Amjad (48) and son Bilawal (12) over property dispute.

The injured were shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Dijkot for medical treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.