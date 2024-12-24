Property Dispute Turns Violent In Havelian, Two Brothers Injured In Gunfire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
A property dispute in the jurisdiction of Rajoia police station, in the area of Malkan, escalated into gunfire, leaving two real brothers seriously injured.
The victims, Tabraiz Khan and Shamraiz Khan, sons of Mir Muhammad Khan, were allegedly shot by their real cousins, Jahanzaib Khan and Azmat Khan, sons of Rehmat Khan.
According to reports, the incident occurred when Jahanzaib Khan and Azmat Khan forcibly entered the house of their cousins.
During a heated argument over a land dispute, the accused opened gun fire and critically injured Tabraiz and Shamraiz Khan.
Police quickly responded to the scene, provided immediate assistance and transferring the injured to Havelian Hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to Abbottabad Hospital for advanced treatment.
A case has been registered against the suspects, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend them.
