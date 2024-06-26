Property disputes claim 148 lives in KP during current year

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The gruesome killing of eight people the other day in the Badaber area of Peshawar has taken the tally of deaths over property disputes to 148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current year from January 1st till date.

Being the major cause of prompting enmities and consequent deaths, the land disputes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become the root source of deaths of innocent people, sometimes even women and children that requires an immediate way out to save the people lives and avert enmities that usually go along for years.

The brutal killing of women and children in the Badaber area of Peshawar was a prime instance of innocent people falling prey to the inhuman actions of rival groups over property disputes. The issue needs prompt interference on part of the relevant authorities and government to rectify the situation to some extent.

Statistics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reveal that this year, 1,158 people have been arrested in connection with property disputes, with Peshawar alone recording 22 deaths related to land disputes. The province has seen a rise in such incidents, leading to numerous fatalities annually.

Advocate Shahid Ali Yeftali, a lawyer from Peshawar High Court, highlighted these disputes often arise over inherited property, particularly when female heirs are involved.

These disputes can escalate into criminal cases, resulting in tragic outcomes such as murder.

The police play a crucial role in managing property disputes, transferring civil cases to Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs). The DRCs, composed of impartial members, listen to both parties and issue recommendations based on the law, which are then implemented by the police. Despite efforts to resolve disputes amicably, some cases persist due to complex legal and familial dynamics.

In the merged tribal districts, land disputes pose a significant challenge due to historical grievances and inadequate land settlement processes. These disputes can escalate into prolonged conflicts involving entire communities, such as in Dara Adam Khel, resulting in substantial loss of life.

Efforts are ongoing to expedite court interventions in these matters to prevent further bloodshed and resolve disputes through legal channels promptly. However, there was a dire need to create awareness among people regarding taking their issues to DRCs or the court of law to settle their land issues without being indulged in enmities and bloody clashes.