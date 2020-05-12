UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Property Issue Claims Two Lives In Dargai

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Property issue claims two lives in Dargai

At least two people including a young child were killed here in Dargai tehsil when two groups resorted to firing at each other on a property relating issue

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :At least two people including a young child were killed here in Dargai tehsil when two groups resorted to firing at each other on a property relating issue.

Police said including two deaths eight people sustained injuries in exchange of fire occurred in Wazirabad area.

The injured were shifted to THQ Dargai.

Malakand police rushed towards the scene and started investigating the incident after registering a case.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Young Dargai Wazirabad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders free COVID-19 tests for U ..

58 seconds ago

UAE celebrates Zayed Humanitarian Work Day

1 minute ago

Iran Confirms 1,481 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Co ..

5 minutes ago

Archbishop of Canterbury to join prayer for &#039; ..

16 minutes ago

Dr Shahid Karim posted Director Finance Pakhtunkhw ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting for strictly implementation on SOPs for co ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.