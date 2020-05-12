Property issue claims two lives in Dargai

At least two people including a young child were killed here in Dargai tehsil when two groups resorted to firing at each other on a property relating issue

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :At least two people including a young child were killed here in Dargai tehsil when two groups resorted to firing at each other on a property relating issue.

Police said including two deaths eight people sustained injuries in exchange of fire occurred in Wazirabad area.

The injured were shifted to THQ Dargai.

Malakand police rushed towards the scene and started investigating the incident after registering a case.