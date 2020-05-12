Property Issue Claims Two Lives In Dargai
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:41 PM
MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :At least two people including a young child were killed here in Dargai tehsil when two groups resorted to firing at each other on a property relating issue.
Police said including two deaths eight people sustained injuries in exchange of fire occurred in Wazirabad area.
The injured were shifted to THQ Dargai.
Malakand police rushed towards the scene and started investigating the incident after registering a case.