Property, Professional Tax Filing Last Date Is Jan 31: Chawla

Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

Property, professional Tax filing last date is Jan 31: Chawla

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the last date for filing Property and Professional tax is January 31st and no further extension will be given in it.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Monday, said a statement.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Taxes-I Shabuddin Khatri and Director Taxes-II Iqbal Ahmed Laghari also attended the meeting.

Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed the participants that a massive awareness campaign was also launched through media to invite the attention of the tax payers and for their convenience the date of filing Property and Professional Tax had also been extended.

Chawla has asked the Directors concerned to speed up the issuance of challans to get proper response from tax taxpayers.

He also directed to have regular meetings with traders'organizations to motivate them to deposit professional tax.

