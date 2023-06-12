UrduPoint.com

Property Sales Event For Etihad Garden Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Property sales event for Etihad Garden held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Etihad Group on Monday organized a Property Sales event at Royal Desert Palm Hotel in Rahim Yar Khan to get insights into local property market and highlight their real estate exclusive project "Etihad Garden".

The event attracted a large number of participants who showed interest in the property market and Etihad Group's projects, a news release said.

The efforts of the organizers were commended by Etihad Group's Managing Director Chaudry Munir, Group Directors Raheel Munir, Suhail Munir and Faisal Munir, Etihad Group's Chief Executive Officer Chaudry Muhammad Shakeel, Etihad Group's Chief Operating Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan, and Project Head Sales Syed Adnan, along with other members of the Etihad Management.

On the occasion, Etihad Garden's Project Head Sales Syed Adnan Khalil welcomed the audience and stated that the project was expected to be a groundbreaking residential and commercial development that will offer a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a vibrant, modern, and luxurious lifestyle in Rahim Yar Khan.

He added that with its prime location and state-of-the-art facilities, Etihad Garden promised to be the epitome of elegance, comfort, and convenience.

At this exclusive event, attendees got the chance to engage with expert consultants who provided in-depth analysis of the local property market and shed light on the incredible investment prospects offered by Etihad Garden. Attendees were also offered the chance to avail exclusive event-only discounts.

The Etihad Group is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering projects that surpass expectations. Etihad Garden is a testament to their vision, and this Property Sales Event presented yet another opportunity — after the group's recent hugely successful Family Property Gala event — for potential customers to engage with the project developers.

