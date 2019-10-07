UrduPoint.com
Property Tax: Islamabad High Court Suspends Notification; Seeks Reply From CDA, MCI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Property tax: Islamabad High Court suspends notification; seeks reply from CDA, MCI

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification for significant increase in property tax and served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification for significant increase in property tax and served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition moved by Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Muhammad Aslam.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that the MCI had increased two hundred percent property tax while misusing its powers.

He prayed the court to turn down the notification regarding property tax increase.

After hearing initial arguments, the bench suspended the notification and sought reply form the MCI and CDA within two weeks.

