Property Tax Survey Will Commence After Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Property tax survey will commence after Eid-ul-Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Excise and Taxation department would start property tax survey after Eid-ul-Azha to bring the new taxable units into tax net.

Deputy Director Admin and ETO Property taxes, Excise and Taxation department Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Sunday that preparations were underway to conduct property tax survey and added that survey was being conducted after five years.

He said that there were 150,000 taxable units including 40,000 commercial and 110,000 residential units in the district. He said that excise inspectors would visit the taxable units and get information about rent and would compare it with last five years.

He said that 50 percent property tax would be increased according to category of taxable units and hoped that Rs 200 to Rs 250 million extra revenue would be collected.

The Deputy Director said that new taxable units would also come into tax net as a result of survey.

Khalid Qasoori said that property tax target for last year was Rs 500 million while they had collected Rs 590 million and claimed that excise department Multan remained on top across the province in property tax recovery.

He said that they would also start delivering 30,000 out of 150,000 property tax challans to taxable units from August.

He said that property tax challans would be delivered door-to-door by excise constables.

