Property taxpayers urge to avail 15 percent rebate through E-pay till Sept - 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Excise,Taxation and Narcotics department urged the property tax consumers to avail the opportunity of 15 percent rebate offer through E-payment by September - 30.

Deputy Director Admin /ETO property tax Khalid Hussain Qasoori told APP here on Friday that they were striving to achieve Rs 350 millions which was half of total property tax by September 30 while Rs 200 million property tax has been collected by September15.

He hoped that they would achieve the target adding that all field staff was called on duty today despite local holiday regarding urs and staff would also perform duty on Sunday.

Mr Qasoori said that Rs 670 million property tax target was set for fiscal year 2020 - 21. He said and added that all steps were being taken for recovery of target.

He said that first time Punjab government has announced 15 percent rebate through E-pay adding that big taxpayers including Ramada hotel, Sindhbad, city, Fatima hospitals, Honda breeze and others saved lac of rupees by submitting property tax through E-pay.

He said that the department has launched massive drive through media, cables, social media, loud speakers and 600 banners were displayed at various places of the city to aware the taxpayers from the 15 percent tax relief.

ETO informed that the actual amount of property tax would be recovered from next month of October.

He urged the traders to get the rebate facility and submit their due property taxes within a stipulated time period.

APP /sak - xl