Property Taxpayers Urged To Avail Government's 5pc Rebate Offer Till 30th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department urged property taxpayers to benefit from the Punjab government's five percent rebate offer over payment of the tax till September 30.
Deputy Director admin/ETO property tax, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, informed APP on Sunday said that the provincial government had announced five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property taxes and there is only one week left.
He said that they had distributed property tax notices with a rebate offer to all taxpayers and added that citizens could also download the notices online and pay it. He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity and submit their property taxes before end of the rebate offer.
Mr Khalid stated that the taxpayers were submitting their taxes on large scale by availing the rebate offer. He said that the awareness drive was also underway as banners were placed at various places of the city and through social media. He said that the total property tax target for the current fiscal year was over Rs 1.22 billion and added that they were striving hard to achieve Rs 750 million which is the 60 percent of the total target till the end of September.
He said that legal action including one percent surcharge, arrest warrants and confiscation of properties would be launched after completion of rebate offer.
