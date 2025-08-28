Property Taxpayers Urged To Avail Government's 5pc Rebate Offer Till Sept 30
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Excise & Taxation department urged the property taxpayers to get benefit
from Punjab government's five percent rebate offer over payment of tax till September 30.
Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmad Bhalli said the provincial government
had announced five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property
taxes. He said that property tax notices with a rebate offer were being served to all
taxpayers and added that citizens could also download the notices online and pay it.
He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity
and pay their property taxes before end of rebate offer.
The excise official further said that awareness drive was also underway as banners
were placed at various places of the city and through social media.
He said that legal action including one percent surcharge, arrest warrants and confiscation
of properties would be launched after completion of rebate offer.
Meanwhile, the Excise department included 20,000 new units into the tax net this year
and taxpayer strength reached to 230,000 after new addition.
