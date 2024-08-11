Open Menu

Property Taxpayers Urged To Avail Govt's 5pc Rebate Offer

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Excise and Taxation department urged the property taxpayers to get benefit from Punjab government's five percent rebate offer over payment through E-pay till September 30.

Deputy Director Admin and Excise and Taxation Officer Property Tax Khalid Hussain Qasoori while talking to APP here on Sunday, said that the provincial government had announced five percent rebate offer over full payment of new financial year property taxes through E-pay.

He said that the process of distributing Property Tax notices among 2,00,000 taxpayers with a rebate offer was underway as 30 percent notices have been served while they would distribute it by August 31.

He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity and submit their Property Taxes before end of rebate offer.

He informed that there were over 30,000 Property Tax defaulters who didn't paid their dues till June 30. He said that the legal action including arrest warrants and confiscation of properties would be launched after completion of rebate offer.

