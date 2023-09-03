MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation department urged the property taxpayers to get the benefit from 10 percent rebate offer over payment through E-pay till September 30.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Deputy Director admin/ETO Property Tax Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that the provincial government has announced 10 percent rebate offer on the payment of property taxes through E-pay.

He said that the process of distributing property tax challans was underway as 150,000 out of 160,000 challans have been disbursed across the district so far.

He urged the business community and domestic consumers to avail the opportunity and submit their property taxes before the end of the rebate offer.

He hinted that strict legal action including arrest warrants and confiscation of properties would be launched after completion of rebate offer.

Meanwhile, the survey was also underway by the department to bring new commercial and residential units into tax net.