Property transfer rate fixed at one percent

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fixed property transfer rate at one percent across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fixed property transfer rate at one percent across the province.

In a statement, he said that the revenue of the Punjab government will increase a lot, adding that this decision has been taken in the best public interest.

There will be an increase in registries across the province as the initiative aims to give relief to the people. This initiative will also promote the construction industry while creating immense employment opportunities, he stated.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was attended by SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad.