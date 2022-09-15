UrduPoint.com

Property Transfer Rate Fixed At One Percent

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Property transfer rate fixed at one percent

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fixed property transfer rate at one percent across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fixed property transfer rate at one percent across the province.

In a statement, he said that the revenue of the Punjab government will increase a lot, adding that this decision has been taken in the best public interest.

There will be an increase in registries across the province as the initiative aims to give relief to the people. This initiative will also promote the construction industry while creating immense employment opportunities, he stated.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was attended by SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail r ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail reforms

1 minute ago
 PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before N ..

PM AJK for holding local bodies elections before November 30

1 minute ago
 Democracy strengthens by taking stakeholders on bo ..

Democracy strengthens by taking stakeholders on board: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 HRCP engaged with concerned departments to protect ..

HRCP engaged with concerned departments to protect vulnerable population from fl ..

2 minutes ago
 Angola's Lourenco eyes further reforms as sworn in ..

Angola's Lourenco eyes further reforms as sworn in

28 minutes ago
 'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation ..

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.