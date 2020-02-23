UrduPoint.com
Property Web Portal To Be Inaugurated On Feb 25: Hafiz Mumtaz

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Property web portal to be inaugurated on Feb 25: Hafiz Mumtaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that 'Property Web Portal' will be inaugurated on February 25.

In his message issued here on Sunday in connection with property web portal, he said that now citizens could benefit from the services of Excise department by sitting at their homes.

He said people could get property related information through the web portal adding that property tax could also be paid online.

The minister said that people would get more good news in coming days as the department had been put on the road to progress.

