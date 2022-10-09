UrduPoint.com

Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)'s Teachings Can Put Us On Path To Peace, Prosperity: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the teachings of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) can lead us to the path of peace and prosperity.

He urged the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah to contemplate on why we were forgetting lessons taught by our Prophet (PBUH).

He expressed these views while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal, also known as Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW), the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Bilawal said that the people regained their lost high-values and ethics on the arrival of Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) in this world.

He said that the world could come out of controversies and problems by following the teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to fill our hearts with Islamic teachings.

