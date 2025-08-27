Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A beacon of mercy for all creations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In an age marked by oppression, ignorance, and moral decay at Arab Peninsula, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) heralded a great transformative era for all creatures on earth and hereafter.

Known as Rehmatul Lil Alameen (mercy for all the worlds), the Prophet (PBUH) had emerged as a divine reformer, lifting society from the depths of injustice and slavery to the heights of human dignity, equality, and spiritual enlightenment.

"Before the advent of Islam, the Arabian Peninsula was marred by chaos, injustice and inhuman customs. Tribal warfare was rampant, baby girls were buried alive, women were denied their rights, and the institution of slavery was flourishing. Idol worship prevailed, and decisions of justice were made at the whim of tribal chiefs rather than any moral or legal code," said Professor Dr Abdul Ghafoor, former Director Sheikh Zayad Islamic Centre at University of Peshawar.

Talking to APP, he said Arabs had never accepted any authority beyond their tribal chiefs and fought on petty issues for years.

“The decisions of chieftains were largely based on personal likes and dislikes, often resulting in brutal conflicts and lawlessness.”

He further explained that slavery was not only a norm but an economic foundation for many at that era of ignorance. “Slaves were sold like animals, and exorbitant interest rates widened the socioeconomic divide. Women had no inheritance rights and were treated as mere property.”

Into that fractured and unjust world, he said the arrival of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Rabiul Awal proved as a great blessing of Allah Almighty.

Dr Ghafoor said his message, founded on justice, compassion, and human dignity, dismantled centuries-old traditions of cruelty and inequality. Through divine guidance, he abolished the practice of female infanticide, ended idol worship, and championed the rights of women, slaves, and the poor.

"Islam is the religion of peace and the holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent as Rehmatul Lil Alameen for entire humanity," said Dr. Hifazat Ullah, Chairman Islamic Studies at University of Peshawar.

"And the Holy Qur’an describes the Prophet (PBUH) as Rahmatul Lil Alameen. Even when he returned to holy city of Makkah as a victorious leader after facing years of persecution, the holy Prophet forgave all his enemies instead of taking revenge."

He said one of the most powerful demonstrations of the holy Prophet’s (PBUH) unmatched character was his great conduct during the conquest of Makkah. Despite having every reason and opportunity to retaliate against those who had wronged him, he chose forgiveness and pardon even his enemies.

“He (PBUH) declared a general amnesty to all,” recalled Dr.

Hifazat Ullah. “He forbade revenge and ensured that even his worst enemies were protected. The victory at Makkah was a revolutionary moment that changed the course of history.”

This act of mercy highlighted the core values of islam such as tolerance, forgiveness, and justice. His example taught that true strength lies in compassion and patience.

In his final sermon during Hajjat-ul-Wida, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid down a timeless framework for justice, equality, and morality. He emphasized that no Arab is superior to a non-Arab, and no white person holds supremacy over a black person except through righteousness and good deeds (Taqwa).

“He outlined economic rights for women, called for an end to exploitation, and emphasized justice for all,” said Dr. Hifazat Ullah. “He restored the dignity of women and urged fair treatment of slaves, instructing that they be fed and clothed the same as their masters.”

The sermon continues to be regarded as a universal declaration of human rights, relevant across all societies and eras.

As the blessed day of 12th Rabiul Awal approaches, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to honour the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) through a series of Seerat Conferences across the province. These events will feature religious scholars, students, civil society, and members of the general public, aiming to spread the message of unity, compassion, and justice in light of the Seerah of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to implement Rabiul Awal celebration plans with full spirit. The highlight of the celebrations will be a grand Milad procession starting from Milad Chowk, Hashtnagri Peshawar, on 12th Rabiul Awal, where thousands will recite Durood-o-Salam in reverence of the Prophet (PBUH).

Qirat and Naat competitions will also be held in educational institutions and public spaces, with prizes to be awarded to participants, encouraging the youth to engage with the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH).

Dr. Hifazat Ullah concluded with a message of unity and inclusion, saying “The best way to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to hold firmly to the rope of Allah, avoid divisions, and follow the principles He laid down. On this joyous occasion, we must also remember the families of martyrs and include them in our celebrations.”

In today’s world, torn by division, injustice, and intolerance, the life and message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) offer a timeless guide to building a just, compassionate, and united society. His legacy, as Rehmatul Lil Alameen, remains a light for all of humanity.

