UrduPoint.com

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A Mercy For All Creations: FM Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): a mercy for all creations: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday said that Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a mercy for not only human beings but for all creations.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), FM Qureshi said "I heartily congratulate the Pakistani nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)".

"Today is the day of prostration and thanksgiving to Allah. Allah has given us the honour of being a follower of the Prophet (PBUH)", remarked Qureshi.

He maintained, "In every field of life, the biography of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best example for all of us".

Success in this world and hereafter, could only be achieved by following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

Qureshi prayed to Allah Almighty to keep Pakistan safe and secure from internal and external dangers.

The foreign minister also prayed for success of innocent and oppressed Kashmiris, in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), who had been engaged in their struggle for self-determination for decades. Similarly, FM also wished unity into ranks of Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Muslim All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

22 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

2 hours ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.