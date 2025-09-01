Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A timeless beacon of mercy and humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In a world increasingly tested by division, injustice, and moral ambiguity, the life and seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the final Messenger of Allah Almighty, continue to shine as a universal source of guidance, compassion, and inspiration for all of humanity.

Revered by over 1.9 billion Muslims across the globe as Rehmatan Lil Alamin (mercy for all world), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stands not only as the cornerstone of Islamic faith but as a towering historical figure whose teachings transcend religious and cultural boundaries.

From Islamabad to Istanbul, Jakarta to Makkah, his message of peace, justice, and mercy resonates with millions Muslim and non-Muslim alike. As 12th Rabiul Awal is around the corner, the Muslims all over the world are all set to celebrate the birthday anniversary of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great religious enthusiasm.

Described in the Holy Quran as “Rahmatan lil-‘Alamin” (Mercy to the Worlds), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought a universal message rooted in kindness, justice, humility, and love for all human beings irrespective of caste, colour or nationality. The Quran declares, “And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.”

This principle of universal mercy is not confined to spiritual teachings. It calls for the eradication of hate, discrimination, and injustice, urging people to treat one another with compassion and kindness regardless of faith, race, language or background.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a leader par excellence, a statesman, a father, a teacher, husband and a neighbour—all in one,” said Dr. Hussain Farooq, Associate Professor of Islamic Studies at Islamia College University, Peshawar while talking to APP. “His life was a perfect embodiment of humility, and his universal message of mercy continues to inspire people of all ages.”

According to Islamic scholars, the Prophet (PBUH)’s teachings extend far beyond religious rituals. Islam, as brought by holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is a comprehensive way of life, emphasizing not only spiritual growth but social justice, education, family values, and the dignity of every human being including women.

“Islam is not merely a system of rituals but a complete code of life. It is a complete moral, ethical, and social framework,” said Dr. Farooq. “The Prophet emphasized knowledge, understanding, and empathy in dealing with others qualities that are essential for harmony in any society.”

This spirit of empathy is especially evident in the Prophet’s concern for the poor, marginalized, orphans, and women.

He stood against all forms of oppression, injustice and urged his followers to uphold justice and care for those in need.

Despite facing persecution, exile, and warfare besides migration from Makkah to Madina, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) responded with patience, forgiveness, and unwavering commitment to peace. His forgiveness of his enemies after the conquest of Makkah remains one of history’s most powerful examples of mercy triumphing over revenge.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, former Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre at the University of Peshawar, described the Prophet (PBUH)’s farewell sermon as a lasting charter of human rights. “O people! There is no prophet after me, and there is no ummah after you. Worship your Lord, offer the five daily prayers, fast during Ramadan, obey your leaders, and you will enter Paradise.”

Dr. Ghafoor reiterated that the Prophet (PBUH) championed the rights of women, widows and orphans, emphasizing their care and protection. “He warned explicitly against any form of injustice or exploitation and taught that those who support orphans will be close to him in Paradise.”

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life has drawn admiration far beyond the Muslim world and notable figures like Mahatma Gandhi praised his character and influence.

Gandhi once said, “I wanted to know the best of the life of one who holds today an undisputed sway over the hearts of millions... I became more than ever convinced that it was not the sword that won a place for islam but the simplicity, peace and the self-effacing nature of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

Today, Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is taught at leading universities across the globe as a case study in ethical leadership, transformational change, and intercultural dialogue.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remains an exceptional role model for leaders, educators, parents, and youth besides people of all ages. His life offers lessons in humility, perseverance, truthfulness, and service to others.

In a time of global uncertainty and conflicts, his teachings continue to offer timeless wisdom for building a just peaceful and compassionate world. Muslims and non-Muslims alike are increasingly turning to his legacy for inspiration in areas ranging from conflict resolution and leadership to social justice, economy, diplomacy and environmental stewardship.

Following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not merely an act of religious devotion but it is a path toward personal integrity and collective harmony. His universal message of mercy, honesty, and compassion is as vital today as it was over fourteen centuries ago.

