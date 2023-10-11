Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) paid rich tribute

The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Division organized a conference here to pay rich tribute to Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Division organized a conference here to pay rich tribute to Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) here on Wednesday.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab, Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari chaired the Seerat-un-Nabi conference which was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Mujahid Abbas, Administrator Zonal Ayaz Mahmood Lashari, and religious scholars Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi and Allama Zaid Abbas Kazmi.

In the event, the importance of maintaining peace, interfaith harmony, and following the life of the Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) in practical life was emphasized.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab highlighted that adhering to the Prophet's teachings in our daily lives is essential for both world and hereafter success.

islam suppresses the importance of brotherhood, peace and tranquillity, he said.

He pointed out that we should follow the set principles of Islamic teaching in real spirit.

It was stressed that upholding the standards of honesty and trustworthiness is crucial, he added. The state of Madina was cited as a model for establishing peace and economic stability within the country.

In conclusion, it was reiterated that the teachings of the Islamic system, inspired by the principles of the state of Madina, are fundamental for bringing peace and economic stability to the nation.