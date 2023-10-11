Open Menu

Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) Paid Rich Tribute

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) paid rich tribute

The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Division organized a conference here to pay rich tribute to Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Division organized a conference here to pay rich tribute to Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) here on Wednesday.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab, Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari chaired the Seerat-un-Nabi conference which was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Mujahid Abbas, Administrator Zonal Ayaz Mahmood Lashari, and religious scholars Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi and Allama Zaid Abbas Kazmi.

In the event, the importance of maintaining peace, interfaith harmony, and following the life of the Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) in practical life was emphasized.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab highlighted that adhering to the Prophet's teachings in our daily lives is essential for both world and hereafter success.

islam suppresses the importance of brotherhood, peace and tranquillity, he said.

He pointed out that we should follow the set principles of Islamic teaching in real spirit.

It was stressed that upholding the standards of honesty and trustworthiness is crucial, he added. The state of Madina was cited as a model for establishing peace and economic stability within the country.

In conclusion, it was reiterated that the teachings of the Islamic system, inspired by the principles of the state of Madina, are fundamental for bringing peace and economic stability to the nation.

Related Topics

World Punjab Event P

Recent Stories

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promot ..

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promote cooperation, takes part in I ..

9 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, perfo ..

Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, performance of department

6 minutes ago
 Govt striving to provide equal educational opportu ..

Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mul ..

7 minutes ago
 PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosqu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, impa ..

7 minutes ago
 Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for ..

Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

7 minutes ago
LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 3 ..

LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 34th day of anti-power theft ca ..

7 minutes ago
 40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebra ..

40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebrated

5 minutes ago
 Motorway police reunites lost child with family

Motorway police reunites lost child with family

7 minutes ago
 Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

11 minutes ago
 Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Soc ..

Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

11 minutes ago
 Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child ..

Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child marriage

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan