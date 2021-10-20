Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s life beacon of light for entire humanity: Ulema Summit

The Young and Learned Ulema Summit on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Wednesday said the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a beacon of light for the entire humanity and every goal could be achieved by strictly adhering to the Holy Quran and Sunnah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Young and Learned Ulema Summit on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Wednesday said the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a beacon of light for the entire humanity and every goal could be achieved by strictly adhering to the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The summit was held at Jamia Ashrafia Peshawar under the aegis of Religious Affairs, Auqaf and Hajj Department in connection with 12th Rabiul Awwal's celebrations.

Besides Ulema-e-Karam, Khateebs and religious scholars from all districts of the province, the summit was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Zahoor Shakir, SACM on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash, secretary religious affairs and Hajj, deputy commissioner Peshawar, Capt Retd Khalid Mehmood and others senior officials of provincial government and district administration Peshawar.

SAPM Zahoor while welcoming all the Ulema Karam, Khateebs and religious scholars said this summit of high significance was held on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)'s Aashra celebrations.

Zahoor said the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a great blessing of Allah Almighty for entire humanity.

He said the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) broke the shackles of slavery, inequality, cruelty, injustice and eliminated all inhuman practices including worship of idols and burying of girls' alive forever.

Despite the past's bitter experiences, he said the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had set an unprecedented example of tolerance and patience by announcing amnesty for everyone including rivals on the historic occasion of conquest of Makkah.

In historical Hajjatul Wida's sermon, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized upon justice, equality of all human beings and socioeconomic rights of women and declared racial supremacy was unacceptable in Islam.

The chief minister aide said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah) that there was no one worthy of worship except Allah Almighty and Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah.

SACM Kamran said the life of Muhammad PBUH was beacon of light of entire humanity and every goal could be achieved in life by strictly adhering to His Sunnah.

He (Muhammad PBUH) denounced all sorts of discrimination among human beings and declared that there was no superiority of Arabs over the non-Arabs and vice versa on the basis of gender, colour and caste rather "Taqwa" (Good deeds) was the hallmark of superiority of an individual over others.

Shakir said in line with prime minister's instructions, the government had celebrated Ashra-e-Rahmat Ul-Lil Aalameen from 3rd to 13th Rabiul Awal with great religious enthusiasm and holding of this important summit was part of the 10 days Milad's celebrations.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced establishment of Rehmat-Lil-Alameen Authority to make the world as well as the countrymen especially young and children aware of the teachings of islam and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which was a beacon of light for entire humanity.

He termed establishment of the authority was a highly commendable decision of the prime minister that would immensely help people including children, girls and adults in the world including Pakistan to understand the teachings and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to bring it in their lives for achieving successes in this world and hereafter.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd Khalid Mehmood said the summit was held as per instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with 12th Rabiul Awwal celebrations.

He said every goal in life could be achieved by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Ulema and religious scholars said the last Prophet of Allah Almighty (Muhammad PBUH) had restored the dignity of women whether she was a mother, wife, daughter or sister and emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they had right over them.

The Khatteb said the historic Hajjatul Wida's sermon of the Holy Prophet (Muhammad PBUH) was a perfect road-map to establish durable peace, socioeconomic stability and promote interfaith harmony besides ensuring justice, equality and righteous deeds in society.