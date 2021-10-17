Prophet Muhammad (SAW), a role model for mankind: FM Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said the revolutionary changes in the society could only be made by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Addressing the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference as chief guest, he said the glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for entire humanity, adding that it is necessary to acquaint our youth with the character and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

He said the government has announced to celebrate Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) in an unprecedented way and the Prime Minister Imran Khan announced special ten-day celebrations.

The foreign minister said the purpose of celebrating the special ten-day of the Holy Prophet (SAW) was to make aware the new generation about the beauty and character of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and on the other hand to send a message to the world community that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is dearer to us more than anything else in the world. He encouraged the younger generation to study and apply the life style of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in order to become an ambassador of Muslims to the world as a practical Muslim. He said the love for Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was an essential part of our faith.

Speaking on the occasion, Religious Scholar Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi lauded the government for announcing ten-day celebrations of the Holy Prophet (SAW) at government level. He said that it was need of the hour to send a message to the world by the nation that we Muslims, believe in one Allah and the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

He said the Almighty has sent the dearest Prophet (SAW) as a mercy for all. He said that islam was the name of peace.

Maulana Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari said that the way of living in the world that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) taught us was based on mutual unity, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony, adding that these rules were basic for establishment of a society of tolerance. He said that following the guiding principles of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW), we can make this world and hereafter successful for us.

Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, SAPM on political affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed and others also shared their views with participants.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference was organized by City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth.