UrduPoint.com

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Mercy To The Entire Universe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) mercy to the entire universe

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Wednesday said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was sent by Allah to the entire mankind indeed for the entire universe.

He said this while addressing the Rahmatulil-Aalamin Conference held at Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with celebrations of Rehmatulil-Alamain week.

Rashid said that our Prophet(SAW) was given the title of Rahmatulil-Aalamin, the benefactor of the entire universe. He said that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) brought the message of peace, love, compassion and humanity and preached tolerance and understanding.

The entire life of the Holy Prophet(SAW) was a source of great inspiration and guidance for the Muslims to follow and to succeed in their lives, he added.

While addressing the conference Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that without the love of Hazrat Muhammad(SAW) our faith can not be complete, adding celebrating Shaan Rehmat-ul-Ulameen week was a welcoming step of the government which will send a message of peace to the world and will prove helpful in reducing the growing Islamophobia in the West.

On this auspicious occasion when we are commemorating the birthday of the last Prophet(SAW), let us pray to Allah for guidance to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said.

Among others, Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Allama Qari Muhammad Arshad, Allama Saeed Jalali, Hafiz Fayyaz Abbasi, Sabteen Raza Lodhi, Malik Muhammad Ashraf Awan and others also spoke at the conference.

Related Topics

World Rashid Rawalpindi Moroccan Dirham Muslim Government Love

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

17 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

17 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

17 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

35 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

46 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.