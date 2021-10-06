Prophet Muhammad (SAW) mercy to the entire universe

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Wednesday said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was sent by Allah to the entire mankind indeed for the entire universe.

He said this while addressing the Rahmatulil-Aalamin Conference held at Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with celebrations of Rehmatulil-Alamain week.

Rashid said that our Prophet(SAW) was given the title of Rahmatulil-Aalamin, the benefactor of the entire universe. He said that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) brought the message of peace, love, compassion and humanity and preached tolerance and understanding.

The entire life of the Holy Prophet(SAW) was a source of great inspiration and guidance for the Muslims to follow and to succeed in their lives, he added.

While addressing the conference Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that without the love of Hazrat Muhammad(SAW) our faith can not be complete, adding celebrating Shaan Rehmat-ul-Ulameen week was a welcoming step of the government which will send a message of peace to the world and will prove helpful in reducing the growing Islamophobia in the West.

On this auspicious occasion when we are commemorating the birthday of the last Prophet(SAW), let us pray to Allah for guidance to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said.

Among others, Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Allama Qari Muhammad Arshad, Allama Saeed Jalali, Hafiz Fayyaz Abbasi, Sabteen Raza Lodhi, Malik Muhammad Ashraf Awan and others also spoke at the conference.