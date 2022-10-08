(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for all the worlds and also put a seal on the finality of prophethood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for all the worlds and also put a seal on the finality of prophethood.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi here on Saturday, he said that this is the blessed day when Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was born, adding that arrival of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) made the message of the oneness of Allah Almighty the goal of the lives of Muslims until the Day of Judgment.

He said all Muslims have the honor and pride that they are the slaves of Muhammad-e-Arabi (PBUH) and consider Ishq-Muhammad (PBUH) as the foundation of religion and the finality of Prophethood as the way of salvation and faith.

Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the day is the day of renewal of our pledge that we must promote the eternal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) about love, patience, tolerance and truth. 'May Allah grant us the ability to follow the message of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he prayed.