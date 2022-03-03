Prophet (PBUH)'s life the best guide to ensure human rights, socio-welfare norms: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said to ensure human rights and socio-welfare norms, following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was the best way to achieve the goals.

Addressing here at an event of the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority becoming fully functional, he said a journey of transformation towards morality and ethics would help the nation emerge as a strong entity in the world.

The prime minister said one of the main reasons for establishing the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority was to guide the young generation about the glowing teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) for real success in this world and hereafter.

He said the last address of the Prophet (PBUH) was the Charter of Human Rights that focused on the rights and responsibility towards each other.

He emphasized the importance of character-building of the new generation, adding that a morally strong society never allowed the powerful and elite to plunder the public money through corruption.

He mentioned that corruption led to the downfall of a nation and regretted that the society had accepted the corrupt practices and failed to distinguish between right and wrong.

Imran Khan said the cases of rape and child abuse were increasing in the country, while the families of victims were reluctant to report.

He stressed the need for the involvement of various segments of society to join hands against sex crimes by promoting the culture of ethics and morality.

The prime minister said the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority had been made functional, where the scholars would play their role in educating the society about the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He expressed confidence that the scholars of the Council of Islamic Ideology and Islamic International University would immensely contribute to the Authority with their positive intellectual input.

Imran Khan said the Authority would also promote research on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) to prevent misconceptions about islam from spreading globally.

He mentioned that national health insurance card and Ehsaas programmes with shelter homes and soup kitchens were the best steps towards attaining the goal of a socio-welfare State.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said following the glowing teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was the right way to attain the blessings of Almighty.

He said socio-economic equality and justice were the basic foundations of a welfare State and mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to emulate the State of Medina was a sincerest effort for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

The National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority (NRA) was set up last year under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision in line with Islam's first socio-welfare State of Medina.

Another objective of the Authority is to provide global awareness on Islamophobia and to take practical steps in this regard.