Prophet (PBUH)'s Teachings Are Beacons For Islamic World

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar organized Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) programme at the Chief Minister House.

A large number of diplomats, scholars, provincial secretaries, IG police and other personalitites participated in the programme.

Famous naat-khawan Siddique Ismail, Hameed Rana, Majeed Soltani and others recited naats. Mufti Fazal Subhani, Dr. Jameel Rathore and Allama Syed Radi Jafar Naqvi shed light on the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Chief Minister thanked all the participants for attending the programme. Baqar said, 'We can progress only in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).' The teachings and guidance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) are beacons for all the Islamic world.

