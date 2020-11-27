UrduPoint.com
Prophet's Life Role Model For All Mankind: Asif Mehmood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:59 PM

Asif Mehmood, Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazart Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for all mankind to get success in this world and hereafter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Asif Mehmood, Advisor to CM Punjab for Horticulture & Tourism has said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazart Muhammad (PBUH) is a role model for all mankind to get success in this world and hereafter.

Addressing seerat conference held under the auspices of PHA, Rawalpindi, he said the Holy Quran and sunnah is the source of information for all of us irrespective of times and ages and all our problems will be resolved by following the teachings of Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that arrival of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) caused elimination of ignorance and barbarism.

If we'll follow the Quran and Sunnah, we cannot be deviated from the right path, he added.

On the occasion, Naat Khawani was also offered to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while scholars in their speeches shed light on various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet.

