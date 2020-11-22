FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Sunday said that life of Holy Prophet Hazart Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) is a role model for all Muslims to get success in this world and hereafter.

He was addressing Seeratun Nabi Conference, organised by the municipal committee here on Sunday in connection with the celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week.

The minister said that arrival of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) caused elimination of ignorance and barbarism.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) came in this world as a blessing not for any one specific nation but for the entire world.

Therefore, we, being Muslims, should spread the message of Holy Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) by adopting his deeds and sayings, so that a prosperous society could be established, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen, Younus Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Nasir Chishti, Allama Shahbaz Chishti, Muhammad Asghar Noori, SP Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Muhammad Arif Warraich, Abdul Rehman Waseer, Chaudhry Taimour Ali Khan, Rana Bilal Mustafa, Dr Kashif Kamboh, Focal Person Faheem Shehzad, Dr Abdul Qadir Rizvi and others were also present.

Later, the minister also distributed shields and certificates among students who participated in various Seerat competitions and got positions.