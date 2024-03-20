- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities
Prophet's Mosque Offers Enhanced Mobility Services For Elderly, Persons With Disabilities
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, represented by the Transportation Services Department, continues to intensify its efforts to provide transportation services in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque via golf carts to make commute easy for the elderly and people with disabilities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, represented by the Transportation Services Department, continues to intensify its efforts to provide transportation services in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque via golf carts to make commute easy for the elderly and people with disabilities.
The number of beneficiaries during the first week of Ramadan reached about 34,000 people. Some 1000 wheelchairs were distributed to worshipers daily, while 505 wheelchairs were maintained and repaired, SPA reported.
The administration follows up on the operation and maintenance of golf carts to transport the elderly and people with disabilities.
It also follows up on the preparation of a general plan for the routes and periods of movement of vehicles inside the Prophet's Mosque and its courtyards, and providing, delivering and maintaining wheelchairs during the period of movement of vehicles inside the Prophet's Mosque and its courtyards.
This falls within the framework of the General Authority to provide all means of services to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque.
Recent Stories
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab
Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, em ..
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrori ..
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered
SC disposes of plea for votes verifications
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families
Awareness camp for cleanliness held
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister4 minutes ago
-
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial4 minutes ago
-
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement4 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer12 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, employees12 minutes ago
-
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrorist attack on GPA14 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered14 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of plea for votes verifications14 minutes ago
-
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families14 minutes ago
-
Awareness camp for cleanliness held14 minutes ago
-
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants54 minutes ago